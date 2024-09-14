Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

