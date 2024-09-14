Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $3,255,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

