Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.