Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:UL opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.86.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.