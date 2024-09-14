Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 1,039,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,829.0 days.
Prosus Price Performance
Prosus stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.
Prosus Company Profile
