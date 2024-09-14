Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PTIX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 390,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,825. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

