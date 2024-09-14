Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.68

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 254518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

