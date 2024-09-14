Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $84.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,675,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

