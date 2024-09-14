Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 72,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 44,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Puregold Price Club Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale trading of dry goods, food, and other merchandise in the Philippines. It operates hypermarkets under the Puregold name; supermarkets under the San Roque and Merkado names; warehouses under the S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses name; and quick service restaurants under the S&R New York Style Pizza name.

Featured Stories

