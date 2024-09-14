pzETH (PZETH) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One pzETH token can now be bought for $2,844.71 or 0.04722816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a total market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $96,317.83 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pzETH has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00260298 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,515.71328325. The last known price of pzETH is 2,850.06041636 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $196,623.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.