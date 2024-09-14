QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $122,903.11 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01151104 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $106,837.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

