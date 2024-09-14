Qtum Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00003840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $241.90 million and $29.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.18 or 0.04023804 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00042413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,316,222 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.