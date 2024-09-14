Qtum (QTUM) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $242.12 million and approximately $29.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.77 or 0.04030136 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,316,530 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

