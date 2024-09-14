QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

