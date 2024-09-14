QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 30,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

