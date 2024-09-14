Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Up 5%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 882,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,639,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.
