Quanex Building Products’ (NX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $911.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

