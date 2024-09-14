Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

