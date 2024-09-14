Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Rusty Lewis Acquires 15,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Rusty Lewis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$23,664.00.
Quarterhill Price Performance
QTRH opened at C$1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The stock has a market cap of C$181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65.
Quarterhill Company Profile
