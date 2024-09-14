Raymond James Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$174.93.

CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$158.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

