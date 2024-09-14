RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

RE/MAX Trading Up 17.3 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,836,737.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 19,729.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 12.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 21.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

