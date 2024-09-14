Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

O opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

