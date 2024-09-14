RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 455.3% in August

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 455.3% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of RDHL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 39,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,852. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
