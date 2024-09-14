REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 58,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 600,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $875,634. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 630.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 126,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

