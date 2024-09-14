Renishaw plc (RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 59.40 on December 5th

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.78) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.46) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,550.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,895.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,537.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

