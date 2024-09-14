Renishaw plc (RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 59.40 on December 5th

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.78) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Renishaw Price Performance
LON RSW opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.46) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,550.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,895.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,537.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.
