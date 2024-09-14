Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.