Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.66 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $79.66 million and $687,161.73 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,824.17 or 0.99995626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013297 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10404151 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $925,223.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

