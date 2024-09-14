Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,062 shares of company stock worth $22,872,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

