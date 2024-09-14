Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 397,081 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Resolute Advisors LLC lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,081 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up about 59.7% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $231,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,071. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

