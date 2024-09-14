Reviewing COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties -15.75% -7.52% -2.71% Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $728.89 million 4.65 -$73.47 million ($1.08) -27.88 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.37 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

COPT Defense Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for COPT Defense Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.07%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than COPT Defense Properties.

Risk & Volatility

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

