Reviewing Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -37.22% -30.91% Checkpoint Therapeutics -50,336.89% N/A -672.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($3.11) -13.49 Checkpoint Therapeutics $100,000.00 1,035.46 -$51.85 million ($2.77) -0.83

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

