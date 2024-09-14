Robert Cascella Purchases 100,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Cascella acquired 4,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Robert Cascella purchased 35,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Cascella acquired 35,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STIM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Washington CORP grew its stake in Neuronetics by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 599,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

