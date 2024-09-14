Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $368.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.67.

ICLR opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

