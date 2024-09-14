Robert W. Decherd Buys 25,000 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert W. Decherd purchased 25,000 shares of DallasNews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,198. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DallasNews Stock Performance

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. DallasNews Co. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

About DallasNews

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in DallasNews by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 26.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.