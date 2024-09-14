Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 3,443 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $879,186.15.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.

RBLX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

