ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.