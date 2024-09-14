Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

