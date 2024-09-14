Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.
Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile
