Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $220,673 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.