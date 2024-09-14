Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $111,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after buying an additional 964,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,790,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

RY opened at $123.63 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

