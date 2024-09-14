Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

