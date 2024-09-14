Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $17.88

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $18.45. Ryerson shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 15,697 shares trading hands.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

