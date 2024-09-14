SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 33.2% in August

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

SNWV remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 302,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.15. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

