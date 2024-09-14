SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,694.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 44,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $221.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

