Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 162,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 797,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,919 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 616.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

