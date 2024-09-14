Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

