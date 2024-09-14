Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

