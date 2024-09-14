Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

