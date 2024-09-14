Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $382,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $83.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

