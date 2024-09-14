ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,623 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ServiceNow worth $379,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,315,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $889.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $807.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

