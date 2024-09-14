Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shoprite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.
About Shoprite
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shoprite
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.